‘LIC setting up testing centre in Bhubaneswar’

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it was setting up a testing centre of excellence (TCoE) in Bhubaneswar with initially 100 information technology (IT) professionals, comprising both employees as well as experts from vendors, who will focus on enhancing the insurer’s digital capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to regularly expanding this centre to become one of the largest IT hubs for LIC, strengthening our position as a pioneer in technological advancements and superior service delivery,” CEO and MD Siddhartha Mohanty said on Thursday.

The move reflects LIC’s continuous effort to invest in modern technology and innovation to serve customers better and meet evolving demands of the insurance industry in tune with the Digital India vision of the government of India, he said in a release.

The TCoE will be equipped with all modern tools and expertise, including cutting-edge automation tools. The deployment of advanced technologies will ensure greater efficiency, accuracy and faster turnaround time in processes, LIC said. Bhubaneswar, recognised as one of India’s fastest-growing IT hubs, offered a conducive environment for development of LIC’s advanced IT solutions, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.