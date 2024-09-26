GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘LIC setting up testing centre in Bhubaneswar’

Published - September 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it was setting up a testing centre of excellence (TCoE) in Bhubaneswar with initially 100 information technology (IT) professionals, comprising both employees as well as experts from vendors, who will focus on enhancing the insurer’s digital capabilities.

“We are committed to regularly expanding this centre to become one of the largest IT hubs for LIC, strengthening our position as a pioneer in technological advancements and superior service delivery,” CEO and MD Siddhartha Mohanty said on Thursday.

The move reflects LIC’s continuous effort to invest in modern technology and innovation to serve customers better and meet evolving demands of the insurance industry in tune with the Digital India vision of the government of India, he said in a release.

The TCoE will be equipped with all modern tools and expertise, including cutting-edge automation tools. The deployment of advanced technologies will ensure greater efficiency, accuracy and faster turnaround time in processes, LIC said. Bhubaneswar, recognised as one of India’s fastest-growing IT hubs, offered a conducive environment for development of LIC’s advanced IT solutions, it said.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.