LIC ropes in A. T. Kearney for agency transformation project 

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has roped in strategy consulting firm A. T. Kearney for agency transformation project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides a review of the existing agency framework of LIC, the project will involve revamping the agency operations at the branch, division and zonal levels with an aim to establish global best practices, the insurer, which has about 14 lakh agents, said on Thursday.

“Through the Jeevan Samarth project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and providing them suitable long-term savings, protection, health insurance, ULIP and pension solutions,” LIC CEO and MD S. Mohanty said.

The transformation exercise should result in “giving our already very committed agents” more tools and additional skills thus strengthening the bond between agents and LIC, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.