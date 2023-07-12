ADVERTISEMENT

LIC raises holding in Tata Consumer Products, Deepak Nitrite

July 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India, as an institutional investor, has increased its holding in Tata Consumer Products and Deepak Nitrite by about 2 percentage points each.

In Tata Consumer Products, its holding rose from 5.06% to 7.06% since May 2, 2022. Through the open market, LIC purchased more than 1.86 crore shares of the second-largest tea company globally at an average cost of ₹770.69 each.

LIC’s holding in specialty chemicals maker Deepak Nitrite increased from 5.02% to 7.08% in about nine and a half months from September 28. During his period, it purchased from the open market more than 28.11 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,152.73 each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the BSE, Deepak Nitrite shares closed on Wednesday at ₹1,935.70 apiece, while Tata Consumer Products shares closed at ₹842.60 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US