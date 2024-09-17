LIC raises holding in Biocon, pares stake in DCM Shriram

The Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in biotech firm Biocon recently touched the 5% mark.

The holding went up from 4.98% to 5.02%, which in terms of number of shares has increased from more than 5.98 crore to over 6.03 crore. The additional shares were acquired as an investment function, in open market purchase, at an average cost of ₹.378.92, LIC said in a filing. On Tuesday, Biocon shares closed 3.90% lower at ₹375.50 apiece on the BSE.

In another filing, LIC said its holding in DCM Shriram Industries, which in primarily into sugar, alcohol, power and chemicals, has decreased to 4.65%. In terms of number of shares, it had come down from 58,06,760 to 40,52,635.

“There is a net decrease of 2.016% in the holding during the period from October 8, 2021 to September 13, 2024. The holding decreased from 6.675% to 4.659%... at an average cost of ₹110.072,” LIC said on the open market sale undertaken as part of investment function.

DCM Shriram Industries shares closed 2.53% lower on the BSE at ₹192.50 each on Tuesday.