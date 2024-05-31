ADVERTISEMENT

LIC raises holding in agrochem firm PI Industries 

Published - May 31, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India said its stake in PI Industries as an institutional investor has gone past the 5% mark after it acquired 72,000 shares of the agrochemicals firm from the open market at an average cost of ₹3,558.29 each.

The holding was raised, as an investment function, from 4.95% (75,19,910 shares) to 5% (75,91,910 shares) on May 30, LIC said. On Friday, PI Industries shares were flat at ₹3,551.15 apiece on the BSE.

PI Industries is a leading player in the agro-chemicals space, having strong presence in both domestic and export markets. It has state-of-the-art facilities in Gujarat having integrated process development teams with in-house engineering capabilities. The market capitalisation of the company is ₹53,488.98 crore, LIC said in a filing.

