GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

LIC raises holding in agrochem firm PI Industries 

Published - May 31, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India said its stake in PI Industries as an institutional investor has gone past the 5% mark after it acquired 72,000 shares of the agrochemicals firm from the open market at an average cost of ₹3,558.29 each.

The holding was raised, as an investment function, from 4.95% (75,19,910 shares) to 5% (75,91,910 shares) on May 30, LIC said. On Friday, PI Industries shares were flat at ₹3,551.15 apiece on the BSE.

PI Industries is a leading player in the agro-chemicals space, having strong presence in both domestic and export markets. It has state-of-the-art facilities in Gujarat having integrated process development teams with in-house engineering capabilities. The market capitalisation of the company is ₹53,488.98 crore, LIC said in a filing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.