Business

LIC Q4 profit drops 17% to ₹2,409 cr.

Insurance behemoth LIC on Monday posted a 17% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The insurer had earned a profit of ₹2,917 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

This is the first-ever quarterly result of LIC after being listed on bourses earlier this month.

The total income of the insurer during the March quarter increased to ₹2,12,230.41 crore, from ₹1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium rose to ₹14,663.19 crore as against ₹11,053.34 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The income from renewal premium rose 5.37% to ₹71,472.74 crore, while from single premium increased by 33.70% to ₹58,250.91 crore during the quarter.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, LIC reported a 38% rise in profit at ₹4,124.70 crore, from ₹2,974.13 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of LIC has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Shares of the LIC closed at ₹837.05 or 1.89% higher on the BSE.

Earlier this month, the government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5% stake in the LIC through the initial public offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever.

LIC shares were listed at a discount of  8.62% at ₹867.20 apiece on BSE over the issue price of ₹949 a share.

The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5% stake in LIC through the IPO. The price band of the issue was ₹902-949 a share. However, shares were allocated to investors on May 12 at the upper end of the price band.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 11:12:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/lic-q4-profit-drops-17-to-2409-cr/article65477391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY