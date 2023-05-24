LIC Q4 net profit surges over 5-fold to ₹13,191 cr

May 24, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Insurance behemoth LIC on Wednesday posted a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹13,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The insurer had earned a profit of ₹2,409 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

However, the total income of the insurer during the March quarter declined to ₹2,01,022 crore from ₹2,15,487 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also came down to ₹12,852 crore against ₹14,663 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to ₹76,328 crore compared to ₹71,473 crore a year ago, while the single premium decreased to ₹43,252 crore from ₹58,251 crore.

For the entire financial year 2022-23, LIC registered a multi-fold rise in net profit to ₹35,997 crore from ₹4,125 crore in the preceding financial year.

The surge in annual profit for FY23 was helped by a jump in the second quarter bottomline to ₹15,952 crore. It was due to a transfer of ₹15.03 lakh crore to shareholders' accounts at the end of September.

The board of LIC has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The solvency ratio - which measures an insurance company's cash flow in comparison to the amount it owes as total life cover - increased to 1.87 per cent as of March 31, 2023, against 1.85 per cent at the end of the preceding fiscal.

The insurer's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.56 per cent from 6.03 per cent at the end of March 2022.

In absolute terms, it declined substantially to ₹12,031 crore from ₹27,087 crore at the end of the preceding financial year.

LIC brought down its net NPAs to nil level from 0.04 per cent at the end of March 2022.

Shares of the LIC closed 0.61 per cent higher at ₹593.55 apiece on BSE.

Last year, the government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the LIC through the initial public offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever.

LIC shares were listed at a discount of 8.62 per cent at ₹867.20 apiece on BSE over the issue price of Rs ₹949 a share.

Investors have lost nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore since the listing of shares.

The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through the IPO. The price band of the issue was ₹902-949 a share. However, shares were allocated to investors on May 12, 2022, at the upper end of the price band.