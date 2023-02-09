LIC Q3 net profit surges to ₹6,334 crore

February 09, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) said third-quarter standalone net profit surged multifold to ₹6,334.19 crore compared with ₹234.91 crore in the year-earlier period.

Net premium income grew 14.5% to ₹1.1 lakh crore, it said in a filing with exchanges.

In a press release, LIC said for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, it registered an increase of 20.7% in the total premium income to ₹3,42,244 crore.

Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 jumped to ₹22,970 crore from ₹1,672 crore.

“The current period profit has increased due to transfer of an amount of ₹19,941.60 crore (net of tax), pertaining to the accretions on the available solvency margin, from non par to shareholders account,” LIC said in the release.

The amount comprises of ₹5,669.79 crore for the quarter ended December 31, besides ₹5,580.72 crore, ₹4,148.78 crore and ₹4,542.31 crore for the preceding three quarters, respectively.

M.R. Kumar, chairperson, LIC said, “We continue to remain focussed on creating a portfolio mix to optimise value for all stakeholders, and in that context, increasing the proportion of non-par business in a consistent and profitable manner.”

“We think the market is showing signs of robust growth and we are confident of retaining and also growing our market share going forward,” he added.