LIC pays ₹2,441 crore interim dividend to Centre

March 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty (second from right) handing over the cheque to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday paid an interim dividend of more than ₹2,441 crore to the Centre.

Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty presented a cheque for ₹2441,44,91,124 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the State-owned insurer said in a release.

Ms. Sitharaman also virtually inaugurated the LIC International Business Centre at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The opening of the facility is a strategic move aligned with LIC’s commitment to providing world-class insurance and financial services on a global scale, the insurer said.

