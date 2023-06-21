ADVERTISEMENT

LIC pares stake in State-owned miner NMDC 

June 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced its stake in State-owned mining major NMDC by 2 per centage points to 9.62%.

From 11.69% in March 14, the holding has been decreased to 9.62% in a little over three months through open market sale at an average price of ₹107.59 per share, the insurer said in a stock exchange filing.

On Wednesday, NMDC shares closed less than 1% lower at ₹106.70 apiece on the BSE. In terms of number of shares, LIC’s holding had dropped from 34,25,97,574 to 28,19,33,850 as on June 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A major institutional investor, LIC had in March announced a similar 2% percentage points reduction in its holding in NMDC, to 11.69%. It then had unloaded more than 5.88 crore shares of the miner, in the open market, over about two-and-a-half months from December end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US