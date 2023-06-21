HamberMenu
LIC pares stake in State-owned miner NMDC 

June 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced its stake in State-owned mining major NMDC by 2 per centage points to 9.62%.

From 11.69% in March 14, the holding has been decreased to 9.62% in a little over three months through open market sale at an average price of ₹107.59 per share, the insurer said in a stock exchange filing.

On Wednesday, NMDC shares closed less than 1% lower at ₹106.70 apiece on the BSE. In terms of number of shares, LIC’s holding had dropped from 34,25,97,574 to 28,19,33,850 as on June 20.

A major institutional investor, LIC had in March announced a similar 2% percentage points reduction in its holding in NMDC, to 11.69%. It then had unloaded more than 5.88 crore shares of the miner, in the open market, over about two-and-a-half months from December end.

