LIC pares stake in Hindustan Copper

Life Insurance Corporation of India has decreased its shareholding in the State-owned Hindustan Copper from 8.171% to 6.086%.

The reduction in the stake, as part of an investment function, took place from September 27, 2023 to August 16, 2024. It was an open market sale at an average cost of ₹221.64 per share, LIC said in a filing on Monday.

In terms of number of shares, the holding has come down from 7,90,11,485 to 5,88,48,803. On Monday, Hindustan Copper shares closed 3.06% higher at ₹323.55 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.