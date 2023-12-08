HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC pares stake in HDFC Asset Management Company

On Friday, HDFC Asset Management Company shares closed 0.37% lower at ₹2,985.25 apiece on the BSE

December 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
LIC said its shareholding in the company decreased from 1,93,11,744 to 1,48,44,466 equity shares corresponding to 9.046% and 6.953% respectively from December 14, 2022 to December 7, 2023. 

LIC said its shareholding in the company decreased from 1,93,11,744 to 1,48,44,466 equity shares corresponding to 9.046% and 6.953% respectively from December 14, 2022 to December 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has pared its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company to 6.95% by divesting more than 44.67 lakh shares over almost 12 months up to December 7.

It was an investment function, undertaken in the ordinary course of transaction through open market sale. The average price at which the shares were disposed off was ₹2,863.45 each, said LIC, which is one of the largest institutional investors in the country, in a filing.

On Friday, HDFC Asset Management Company shares closed 0.37% lower at ₹2,985.25 apiece on the BSE.

LIC said its shareholding in the company decreased from 1,93,11,744 to 1,48,44,466 equity shares corresponding to 9.046% and 6.953% respectively from December 14, 2022 to December 7, 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.