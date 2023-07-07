ADVERTISEMENT

LIC pares stake in Exide Industries to 3.51%  

July 07, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has pared its stake in Exide Industries to 3.51% by divesting more than 1.70 crore shares in about 30 months up to July 6.

From 5.51% on December 17, 2020, the holding in the battery maker has been reduced by two percentage points through open market sale at an average price of ₹179.84 per share, the insurer, which is one of the largest institutional investors, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Exide Industries shares closed flat at ₹247.75 apiece on the BSE. According to the shareholding pattern in the company, up to the quarter ended March 2023, LIC’s holding was 4.29%.

