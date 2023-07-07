HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC pares stake in Exide Industries to 3.51%  

July 07, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has pared its stake in Exide Industries to 3.51% by divesting more than 1.70 crore shares in about 30 months up to July 6.

From 5.51% on December 17, 2020, the holding in the battery maker has been reduced by two percentage points through open market sale at an average price of ₹179.84 per share, the insurer, which is one of the largest institutional investors, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Exide Industries shares closed flat at ₹247.75 apiece on the BSE. According to the shareholding pattern in the company, up to the quarter ended March 2023, LIC’s holding was 4.29%.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.