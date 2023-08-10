LIC net surges to ₹9,635 crore

August 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported consolidated net profit rose manifold to ₹9,635 crore for the June quarter from nearly ₹603 crore in the year-earlier period with much of the increase accruing from transfer of money from non participating funds to shareholder’s account.

An amount of ₹7,491.53 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin was transferred from non par fund to shareholders account during the quarter, Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty said, adding that even without this net profit was comparatively higher.

Total premium income at ₹98,755.21 crore (₹98,805.25 crore) was lower, while income from investments increased to ₹90,767.89 crore (₹69,833.71 crore).

On a standalone basis, the net profit was ₹9,543.71 crore (₹682.88 crore) while total premium income increased marginally to ₹98,363 crore (₹98,352 crore) for the quarter.

“We have achieved increase in our non-par product mix as a percentage of the overall individual business. Further, our efforts to improve persistency across cohorts are beginning to show results. Our overall expense ratio has become better and our margins are stable on year-on-year basis,” he said.

Mr. Mohanty, who briefed media with senior officials, said in terms of investments the company takes advantage of the movement in the market. Overall, LIC is confident of sustaining the bottomline in the coming quarters. On a decline in the number of policies sold in the individual segment to 32,16,301, from 36,81,764 in the year earlier period, he said it was on account of a raise in minimum ticket size. To a query on LIC’s investment in the Adani Group, he said, “I can assure you we have made good profit.”