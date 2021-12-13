LIC introduces insurance plan with savings

MUMBAI

13 December 2021 22:29 IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Dhan Rekha, a new, non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan offering ‘various benefits and unique features.’

“The unique benefit of this plan is that on maturity, the policyholder receives full sum assured without deduction of the money-back amount received along with accrued guaranteed additions,” LIC said in a statement.

This plan provides financial support to the family in case of death of the policyholder during the policy term.

The premium can be single or limited premium payment terms of 10 years, 15 years and 20 years.

The minimum sum assured under this plan is ₹2 lakh and the minimum age at entry ranges from 90 days to 8 years as per chosen policy term. The maximum age at entry ranges from 35 years to 55 years depending upon the chosen policy term, it said.