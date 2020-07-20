LIC increases stake in TVS Motor Company

Chennai

20 July 2020 22:52 IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in TVS Motor Company Ltd. to 3.3% through market purchase of 95 lakh shares. Earlier, the state-owned insurer held 63 lakh shares, representing 1.3% stake, in the two-and-three wheeler manufacturing firm, it said in a regulatory filing. The additional shares were purchased between April 7, 2015, and July 16, 2020, via open market transactions.

Advertising

Advertising