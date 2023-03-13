ADVERTISEMENT

LIC increases stake in Dr. Reddy’s to 9.69%

March 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In over five months, it purchased more than 33.61 lakh shares in the market at an average price of ₹4,403.02 each

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2% through open market purchase of more than 33.61 lakh shares over five months from October at an average price of ₹4,403.02 each.

Consequently, its shareholding in the drugmaker has increased 7.676% to 9.695% of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC informed the stock exchange. On Monday, Dr. Reddy’s shares closed at ₹4,383.65 apiece on the BSE.

The holding increased from 7.676% to 9.695%, an increase of 2.019 per centage points during the period from September 30 to March 10 at an average cost of ₹4,403.02, the insurance major said about its investment. Dr. Reddy’s also intimated the stock exchange about the change in LIC’s stake in the company.

