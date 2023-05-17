ADVERTISEMENT

LIC Housing Finance Q4 standalone net rises 6% to ₹1,180 cr.

May 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Y. Viswanatha Gowd

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LIC HFL) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 6% year-on-year to ₹1,180 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 21% to ₹6,415 crore. Net interest income rose 22% to ₹1,990 crore and net interest margin stood at 2.93% against 2.64%, the lender said in a statement.

Total disbursements declined to ₹16,027 crore from ₹19,315 crore. Out of this, disbursements in individual home loans were ₹12,406 crore and project loans were ₹1,554 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The board recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per share.

“We have witnessed a steady growth in our outstanding loan portfolio as well as in the disbursements numbers during the last year. Asset quality has also shown stability with further improvement,” said MD & CEO Y. Viswanatha Gowd.

During FY24, the company plans to open new branches, create clusters for better turnaround time and implement SAP.

The individual home loan portfolio grew 12% to ₹2,28,730 crore and project loan portfolio stood at ₹11,738 crore against ₹12,978 crore. The total outstanding portfolio grew at 9.53% to ₹2,75,047 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US