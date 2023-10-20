LIC holding in Britannia Industries crosses 5%

October 20, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in Britannia Industries crossed 5% on October 18 with the institutional investor acquiring almost 1.16 lakh shares in the FMCG firm at an average price of ₹4,607.09.

An investment function, the shares were bought in the open market, LIC said on Thursday in a filing following the purchase that increased its holding in Britannia from 4.957% to 5.007%. In terms of number of shares, it has gone up from 1,19,46,414 to 1,20,62,214 shares. Britannia Industries shares on Thursday ended flat at ₹4,604.20 each on the BSE.

