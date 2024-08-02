GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LIC, HDFC Life to expedite Wayanad landslide claims process 

Published - August 02, 2024 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and HDFC Life announced facilitation measures to expedite settlement and submission of claims respectively related to Wayanad landslide victims.

LIC is announcing concessions to mitigate hardships for claimants of LIC policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the disaster in Wayanad, Kerala. Nodal officers have been nominated at Kozhikode Division for liaisoning with the State government, CEO and MD Siddhartha Mohanty said in a release on Friday.

HDFC Life said it has simplified the claims submission process to ensure quick and hassle-free support for affected families. The simplified requirements for claim submission are proof of death issued by local government authorities, police or hospitals; and nominee identity proof and bank details.

“We are here to ensure the claims process is as seamless and stress-free as possible. Our team is dedicated to assisting in every way we can during this difficult period,” Chief Operating Officer Sameer Yogishwar said.

