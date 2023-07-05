ADVERTISEMENT

LIC gradually reduces stake in India Cements to 3.83%

July 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has gradually reduced its stake in the India Cements Ltd. from 5.87% to 3.83%.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said that the decrease of 2.042% in holding happened between November 21, 2007 and July 4, 2023 at an average price of ₹191.59 apiece. It was through open market sale.

Post the sale of 63.28 lakh share, LIC currently holds 1.19 crore shares of India Cements.

Shares of India Cements lost 40 paise, or 0.19%, to close at ₹211.45 on the BSE on Wednesday, while LIC’s shares gained ₹1.15, or 0.18%, to close at ₹626.95.

