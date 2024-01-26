GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LIC gets RBI nod to hold up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

January 26, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a proposal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to acquire upto 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank.

Shareholding pattern details for the December quarter filed by HDFC Bank show that LIC holding in the private lender stood at 5.19%. Under the RBI approval, the State-owned insurer is required to “acquire major shareholding in HDFC Bank within a period of one year (January 24, 2025).”

In doing so, LIC must ensure that its “aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank, at all times,” the insurer said on Friday in a filing on the RBI’s January 25 decision. The insurer had applied to the central bank on November 30.

