GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC gets more time to comply with minimum public holding norm

December 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre through a one-time exemption has granted insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) time till May 2032 to comply with the 25% minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement.

“The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has decided in the public interest to grant one-time exemption to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing i.e. till May 2032,” the life insurer said in a filing on Thursday. The exemption has been given under Rule 19A (6) of the Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules (SCRR) 1957, it said.

The government holding in the insurer stood at 96.50% after the IPO last year in which 3.50 was divested. LIC had listed in May 2022. According to SEBI norms, a company has to achieve the 25% MPS within three years of listing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.