December 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) board has approved the insurance major’s proposal for establishing a branch in International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the Corporation December 26 approved the proposal to setup a branch office at International Financial Services Centre...” LIC said in a filing on Tuesday.

