LIC gets another I-T notice, to appeal ₹1,371-crore demand

January 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received a demand notice from Income Tax Department for ₹1,370.60 crore.

For AY 2011-12, the notice from Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle 3(2)(1) Mumbai, follows those for ₹3,528.75 crore issued by the office for seven other assessment years. The insurer intends to appeal to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) against the demand notices.

The notices come in the backdrop of an ITAT order, pertaining to taxation of interim bonus, after which the I-T Department issued an intimation for ₹25,464.46 crore refund. The ITAT had also directed the assessing officer to examine the factual matrix/ utilisation of surplus and decide in accordance with law with respect to issue of disallowance /addition on account of interim bonus made in the assessment order. On reconsideration, the Assessing Officer disallowed the same and issued demand notice for ₹2,133.67 crore, ₹1,395.08 crore and ₹1,370.60 crore.

