LIC gets ₹806 cr. GST demand in Maharashtra, to appeal notice

January 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it had received a GST demand notice for more than ₹806 crore, including penalty and interest, from tax authorities in Maharashtra.

The demand from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, which pertained to 2017-18, comprised a little over ₹365 crore of GST, more than ₹404 crore as penalty and an interest component of about ₹36.50 crore, the state-owned insurance major said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The LIC said it would file an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, against the order within the prescribed timelines. “There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Corporation,” the life insurer added..

LIC cited “non-reversal of input tax credit u/r 42 and 43 of CGST Rules, 2017; reversal of ITC availed from reinsurance; interest on delayed payment made with GSTR-3B; interest on advance (proposal deposit) received; less RCM liability disclosed in GSTR-9/3B than shown by suppliers in GSTR-1,” as the alleged violations that had triggered the notice.

