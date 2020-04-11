LIC extends deadline for premium

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday said the grace period to remit premium is being extended by one month in respect of all policies whose premium due date is either March or this month.

This is to mitigate the hardships being faced by policyholders in payment of the premium in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the insurance major said.

LIC is also extending the grace period till April 15 for customers who were unable to pay premium that was due in February even within the March 22 grace period.

Death claims arising due to COVID-19 shall be treated on a par with other causes of death and payments shall be made on an urgent basis. COVID-19 has already claimed many lives and efforts are being made by LIC officials to locate the virus victims on the basis of lists provided by government authorities to help the families. Already, under death claims due to COVID-19 16 policies have been settled without losing any time, a release from LIC said. LIC offices were operating with skeletal staff. All other employees are working from home to ensure customer services are provided normally to the extent possible under current circumstances, the release said.