LG Wing with 5G, swivel screen launched in India

Korean major LG unveiled two new smartphones in India, including the 5G-ready dual screen ‘LG Wing’ which comes with swivel mode that allows the main display to rotate 90 degrees, giving a T-shaped form factor. LG also introduced LG Velvet, which gives users an option of using it with dual screens. LG Wing would cost ₹69,990 and LG Velvet, ₹36,990 (single screen). The second screen can be bought as an accessory for ₹13,000, or the device with dual screen can be bought for ₹49,990.

“Today’s smartphone users want and deserve more than cookie-cutter designs and tried-and-true features” Advait Vaidya, business head, mobile communications, LG Electronics India, said, adding that the two new devices offer features with unique propositions that are game changers in the way smartphones are developed today.

“With more consumers watching content on their smartphones than ever before, the phones will create all kinds of new possibilities for multitasking and enjoying content,” he added.