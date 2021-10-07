Lexus unveils the new ES 300h sedan

MUMBAI

07 October 2021 21:26 IST

Luxury car manufacturer, Lexus India, has introduced the new ES 300h executive sedan at starting ex-showroom New Delhi price of ₹56,65,000 and the ES 300h Luxury variant at ex-showroom New Delhi price of ₹61,85,000.

P.B Venugopal, President, Lexus India said “ES 300h has been the most successful model in our portfolio and we believe the new ES 300h will continue to captivate more guests with its incomparable quietness, hybrid technology, elegant design and unmatched craftsmanship.”

“We are confident, with the technology and feature enrichment, the ES 300h will continue to be the favorite choice of our discerning guests and extend its lead in the luxury executive sedan segment,” he added.

