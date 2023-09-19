ADVERTISEMENT

Lexus India introduces limited edition sports coupe LC 500h at ₹2.5 crore

September 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lexus India has unveiled a new 2024 limited-edition of its sports coupe, LC 500h at ₹2.5 crore. Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “The exotic design of this sports coupe exudes superb craftsmanship, and the sophisticated underpinnings ensure impeccable luxury and extraordinary handling coexist.”

“Lexus guests have highly appreciated this beauty on the wheels and we believe the limited edition will further impress our guests and fans alike with its stunning exteriors and impressive power,” he said.

