Levy up for international call termination

In a move that will benefit the telecom operators, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday brought the international termination charges under forbearance regime, raising it to 35-65 paise per minute against a fixed rate of 30 paise per minute.

The International Termination Charges (ITC) is paid by an Indian International Long-Distance Operator (ILDO), who carries the call from outside India, to the access provider in the country in whose network the call terminates.

“....the authority has decided that the rate of ITC shall be kept under forbearance within a prescribed range of ₹ 0.35 per minute to ₹0.65 per minute...As this new regulatory regime for the rate of ITC is being prescribed for the first time in the country, the Authority would closely monitor its implementation, including the trends and patterns of ILD voice traffic in the country,” TRAI said.

It added that it may review this regime as well as the rate of ITC in due course of time.

The authority has mandated that an access service provider will offer non-discriminatory rate of ITC to their own associated ILDOs as well as standalone players to ensure level-playing field.

Industry body COAI welcomed the move by the regulator. “In our response to the consultation paper, we had submitted that in order to protect the interest of Indian telecom operators, the regulator should prescribe a higher rate of ILD termination charge to ensure parity with other countries that terminate calls to India,” Rajan Mathews, DG, COAI said.

He added that with this revision, ILDOs are expected to adjust their charges accordingly and regain parity with international countries. “This is certainly a step in the right direction and will ensure the country does not lose precious forex in paying higher international termination rates to other countries. The Indian telecomsector needs more such measures to ensure robust telecom infrastructure and financial health,” he added.