‘Let salons open, 70 lakh livelihoods depend on it’

Representatives of beauty and wellness segment have urged Union Minister (MSME and Transport) Nitin Gadkari to allow opening of salons, spas, barbershops and clinics under strict health and hygiene norms to ensure livelihood for 70 lakh people.

Segment leaders said they were committed to go through stringent safety and hygiene tests instituted by B&WSSC and the qualifying outlets should be eligible for an accreditation.

No home service

They, however, ruled out providing home services as it would be difficult to assure the same level of safety for customers.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Salon said, “We believe that customers will have a safe service experience in the controlled environment of our salon with stringent hygiene measures and detailed checks in place. Since it is difficult to ensure strict safety standards when travelling from home to home, we will not provide home services.”

In a video conference with Mr. Gadkari, they highlighted the plight of the industry and sought a lifeline for the 70 lakh professionals, two-thirds of them are women and mostly belonging to lower socio economic and educational backgrounds.

They said with manpower costs being about 40% of revenue and rent being 15-20%, the zero revenue during the lockdown has put a lot of stress on them.

The extended lockdown will lead to large scale unemployment and significant disruption given the high proportion of migrants, they added.