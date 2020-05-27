Leo Puriset to join JP Morgan

Mumbai

Leo Puri, the former MD and CEO of UTI Mutual Fund, will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retires in 2021.

“[Ms.] Morparia, chairman, south and southeast Asia, has informed the firm of her desire to retire. She has agreed to stay with the firm until Q1 2021, and help lead the firm’s efforts in south and southeast Asia as we and our clients adapt to the new economic and work environment,” the New York headquartered lender said in statement.

Ms. Morparia will also oversee the smooth transition of her India and south and southeast Asia responsibilities, it said. Mr. Puri will report to Filippo Gori, CEO, Asia Pacific. JP Morgan has also announced two more appointments.

Murli Maiya will be the CEO for South and Southeast Asia in Q1 of 2021 and will report to Mr. Gori.

JP Morgan also appointed Madhav Kalyan as Senior Country Office for India in Q1 2021, replacing Ms. Morparia, and will report to Mr. Maiya.

“As India’s SCO, Mr. Madhav will drive local governance and controls, ensure strong coordination across lines of business and functions as well as support our focus on engagement with employees and the broader community. Mr. Madhav will continue as CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, India,” the statement said. The bank has four branches in India - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.