Lenskart to hire 2,000 employees in India, 300 overseas by 2022

Lenskart, an omnichannel eyewear brand, on Wednesday said it will hire more than 2,000 people by 2022 as part of its customer- expansion plan for the country.

The company was looking to add 1,500 retail staff to manage stores and 300 people to support supply chain and manufacturing operations. It will also hire 100 techies, data scientists, data engineers, business analysts and other domain experts while another 100 employees would be recruited for corporate functions across finance, consumer insights, HR, and merchandising said the company in a statement.

In addition, Lenskart would also be expanding its international teams in Singapore, West Asia and the U.S. by adding 300 people.

“We have continued to grow in international markets as well as in India, and we are building a strong presence in regional markets through our stores and e-commerce. We are actively hiring skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi,” said Peyush Bansal, Founder, and CEO.

Lenskart currently has over 5,000 employees, including 200 engineers, data scientists and product designers.