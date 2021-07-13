Lenovo unveils smart learning solution

New Delhi

13 July 2021 00:00 IST

Chinese technology major Lenovo on Monday announced its smart learning solution ‘Lenovo Aware’ for consumers, with features such as reminding users to take breaks as per computer usage, detecting the distance between the user’s face and the PC screen, and detecting whether the user is seated correctly as well as their state of concentration. The solution will come pre-bundled with the latest generation of IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops. Dinesh Nair, Head of Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Our ‘Lenovo Aware’ software is built to help provide parents and guardians with insights into their child’s online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement.”

