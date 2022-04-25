Lenovo appoints Amit Luthra as MD of Infrastructure Solutions Group business in India
Lenovo said it had appointed Amit Luthra as managing director for its infrastructure solutions group (ISG) business in India. Based in Bengaluru, Mr. Luthra would be instrumental in growing the edge, hybrid cloud, high performance computing (HPC), AI, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio of the company, in addition to strengthening ISG’s relationships with the partner ecosystem, the company said in a statement.
Mr. Luthra has more than 15 years of experience in planning and leading strategic enterprise IT businesses and team building. Prior to this assignment, he had worked as director & GM for Dell Technologies’ storage platform solutions.
