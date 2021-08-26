Business

Lenovo adds to India PC, phone capacity

Lenovo on Thursday said it had significantly expanded manufacturing capacity in India to produce PCs, notebooks and smartphones, in order to meet local demand.

The firm did not disclose investment figures but said it was doubling capacity in Puducherry with a third manufacturing line for PCs, and Motorola — a Lenovo group company — would manufacture almost 100% its smartphones locally in partnership with Dixon Technologies. It also said that in Tirupati, it had begun manufacturing tablet computers with global partner Wingtech. More than 1,500 direct and indirect employees work across the three plants.


