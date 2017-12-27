Lendingkart raises Rs 25 crore from SBI

Lendingkart raises ₹25 crore from SBI

Lendingkart Finance Limited said it has raised ₹25 crore in cash credit facility from State Bank of India. It said the money would be used towards growing the loan book. As the company expands its reach to over 950 cities across the country, the firm also said the funds would come in handy to widen its offerings to small and medium enterprises country-wide. “We recognize the importance of promoting financial inclusivity among SMEs in our country,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies, in a statement.