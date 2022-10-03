Lendingkart enters into co-lending pact with Chola to aid SMEs

With this partnership, Lendingkart aims to expand its reach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lendingkart, a fintech company, on Monday announced a co-lending partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola) to disburse business loans to small and medium enterprises through digital mode.

With this partnership, Lendingkart aims to expand its reach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Lendingkart’s platform will take care of origination processes with their tech platform using zero-touch features, it said in a statement.

“This collaboration with Lendingkart will facilitate convenience to those SMEs and MSMEs who are seeking business loans, making the overall process faster and seamless,” said Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Executive Director, Chola.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception in 2014, Lendingkart Group said it has evaluated almost half a million applications, disbursing over 1,40,000 loans to more than 200,000 MSMEs. It has disbursed $1.5 billion worth of loans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app