Lenders accuse Byju’s Alpha of hiding $500 mn; edtech firm refutes claims

May 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based edtech firm Byju’s has refuted the charge that it is hiding $500 million through Byju’s Alpha, a non-operative U.S. entity set up to receive the Term Loan B.

The allegation came up during a court hearing in Delaware in the U.S, where Byju’s Alpha faces a lawsuit on who should control the company. The litigants made claims that the edtech firm either hid or moved $500 million from Byju’s Alpha, insinuating that these acts were somehow wrongful, Byju’s said in a statement.

“This is entirely incorrect. We categorically deny these allegations. The transfers were in full compliance of and did not contravene any terms of the parties’ Credit Agreement and the agreed-upon rights and responsibilities,” the edtech firm clarified on Friday.

As Byju’s Alpha is a non-operative entity, the funds were transferred to other operative entities for growth and expansion of global operations, the firm said.

Byju’s entered into the Term Loan B agreement with the clear intention of utilising the raised funds to drive growth and expansion in its global operations and was free to transfer and use the funds as necessary, it claimed.

Additionally, Byju’s said it had fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations as agreed upon in the Term Loan B signed in 2021 and did not miss a single payment thereunder.

According to Byju’s, the order does not have any bearing on any of its other subsidiaries anywhere in the world. Further, this is a temporary order and the court has not made any final determination against Byju’s Alpha.