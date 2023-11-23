Leister opens unit in Coimbatore to make industrial tools under Weldy brand

November 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Switzerland-based Leister Group has commissioned a facility in Coimbatore to manufacture functional tools for industrial applications under the Weldy brand. Christiane Leister, chairperson of the Group, told presspersons that the company would source components from suppliers and assemble the tools at the 7,000 sq. ft. plant. The facility would start off with about five tools and expand depending on market response. “We will start [sales] with the Indian market. On [supply to] the emerging countries around, we have not decided yet,” she said. According to CEO Martin Zingg, almost 80% of the suppliers would be from Tamil Nadu and there was scope to expand the facility.