HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leister opens unit in Coimbatore to make industrial tools under Weldy brand

November 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Switzerland-based Leister Group has commissioned a facility in Coimbatore to manufacture functional tools for industrial applications under the Weldy brand. Christiane Leister, chairperson of the Group, told presspersons that the company would source components from suppliers and assemble the tools at the 7,000 sq. ft. plant. The facility would start off with about five tools and expand depending on market response. “We will start [sales] with the Indian market. On [supply to] the emerging countries around, we have not decided yet,” she said. According to CEO Martin Zingg, almost 80% of the suppliers would be from Tamil Nadu and there was scope to expand the facility.

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering / foreign investment / Switzerland

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.