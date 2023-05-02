ADVERTISEMENT

Lee, Wrangler India licensee ace turtle raises ₹293 cr.

May 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based ace turtle, a technology platform and an exclusive licensee for brands such as Lee and Wrangler for India and other South Asian markets, on Tuesday said it raised $34 million (₹293 crore) as part of its Series B funding.

The round was led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital while existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia & India and InnoVen Capital also participated, said the company in a statement.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omnichannel operations, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans.’‘

