Lee, Wrangler India licensee ace turtle raises ₹293 cr.

Bengaluru-based ace turtle, a technology platform and an exclusive licensee for brands such as Lee and Wrangler for India and other South Asian markets, on Tuesday said it raised $34 million (₹293 crore) as part of its Series B funding.
The round was led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital while existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia & India and InnoVen Capital also participated, said the company in a statement.
Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omnichannel operations, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans.’‘
COMMents
SHARE