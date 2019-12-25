Leap India to deploy more pallets

Warehousing player Leap India has announced plans to expand the number of pallets it provides on lease to customers.

This comes on the back of increased demand for warehousing coming from FMCG, beverages, auto parts, food, e-commerce and large logistics entities that prefer palettised cargo for efficient handling and storage as well as distribution of consignments.

The demand for pallets-on-lease is estimated to go up to four million pieces this year, an increase from the three million deployed last year. LEAP India, with 70% market share in pallets and foldable large containers (FLC), is planning to deploy a bulk of it, it said.

Leap’s network comprises 22 warehouses, 25 contract manufacturing centres and a team of 450 employees serving over 550 customers at over 7,000 touch points in India.

The company currently has 55,000 FLCs deployed across India, it said. Increasing demand for warehousing from both domestic and international players is driving demand for efficient and international practices of storing and moving goods.

Internationally, goods are stored and moved with the help of forklifts which drives the demand for storing and transporting goods in pallets, it said.

Sunu Mathew, MD, Leap India, said, “Achieving the milestone of three million pallets is very encouraging. With this, we have become a leader in bringing palletisation to the country and are happy to work with each and every leading brand from FMCG, beverages, automobiles, food, e-commerce and large logistic players in the country.”

“We see enough opportunity in both pallets and FLCs. We are all geared up to tap this huge opportunity as we are well positioned to expand our pallets base,” he added.