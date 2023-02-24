ADVERTISEMENT

LEAP India acquires SKAN Marine Services

February 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Pooling solutions provider LEAP India said it had acquired SKAN Marine Services Pvt. Ltd., a material handling equipment (MHE) rental company for an unspecified amount.

“With this acquisition, LEAP becomes the number two company in India in forklift renting space when they combine the numbers of SKAN and their existing subsidiary Taron together,” the company said in a statement.

Sunu Mathews, founder & MD, LEAP India said, “We want to position LEAP India as a leading company in forklifts as well. This will enable us to partner with businesses where SKAN Marine has a strong presence, while continuing to work with brand’s where Taron already has its root base to accelerate growth of our brand identities.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US