LEAF to help marginalised farmers

‘The marginalised farming community, constituting about 85% of the agriculture sector, can substantially spur the consumption of multiple services in India to help the country to reach its GDP target of $5 trillion’

N Anand CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and CEO, Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ooty-based Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), an integrated agriculture technology major, is planning to transform the lives of more than three million marginalised and tribal small-hold farmers within the next two years, said a top executive.

“We cannot afford to ignore the large positive force which this segment can bring about in the rural landscape in India,” said founder & CEO of LEAF, Palat Vijayaraghavan in an interview.

According to him, the marginalised farming community, constituting about 85% of the agriculture sector, can substantially spur the consumption of multiple services in India to help the country to reach its GDP target of $5 trillion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To achieve this goal, LEAF is implementing an aggressive go-to-market strategy through its technology platform LEAF Farmer Network (LFN) powered by Mastercard and has aligned with multiple stakeholders in the agriculture ecosystem.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said a farmer does multiple transactions right from harvest to realisation of it. There are numerous transactions, mostly done through cash, and as a result there are no records. The biggest problem for multiple service providers is lack of actual, transparent actionable data.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

LFN is a differentiated platform floated to solve multiple challenges of farmers in a transparent manner. The entire process is managed by farmers, with support from on ground teams from LEAF.

LFN solves that specific issue by harnessing the power of technology to route all transactions through the digital platform. This would help the ecosystem partners to analyse and take crucial business and commercial decisions based on transaction data of farmers on a daily basis.

“The scale with which we are enabling transactions is enormous. The core of LFN is that it enables transparency of all transactions in the entire agriculture lifecycle,” he said.

“This initiative will also support the farmers through comprehensive training and capacity building in entire lifecycle of the harvest, including post-harvest management to reduce wastage,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app